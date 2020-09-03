Advertisement

St. Vincent De Paul in Oshkosh changes protocol on how it accepts donations

An exterior shot of the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store in Oshkosh.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -St. Vincent De Paul in Oshkosh is reminding people it is not accepting donations every day. The change comes as the coronavirus pandemic lingers and it’s asking for community compliance.

Business is slowly returning to pre-COVID-19 levels at St. Vincent De Paul in Oshkosh. The organization is thankful for the community’s generosity as large numbers of donations have continued to come in since the non-profit reopened back in June.

According to store manager Cyndi Trent, “Oshkosh, Omro, and Winneconne are so generous. Our first week we took in almost 150 pallets of stuff.”

But things have changed, as part of the reopening during a pandemic. Shoppers are now required to wear a mask inside the store, and instead of accepting donations every day, St. Vincent in Oshkosh alternates between drop off and pick up.

“One week we do in-store donations, the following week we do community pick ups, so that’s what we’re doing right now. This week we’re doing community pickups,” says Trent.

Hard items like furniture are cleaned before they are even taken into the store. Soft items, like clothes and bedding are quarantined. They’re stored, untouched, in a warehouse for a week before being putting on the sales floor.

The new donation plan not only allows staff to keep better track of what’s coming in, but it’s better for the donations too.

Trent adds, “When people drop things off and we’re not open then we’re not prepared. Also, because of the Wisconsin elements//if they drop something off on Saturday, we don’t come back til Monday, those items could be ruined.”

Security cameras and large signs announcing the rules, in the drop off area, are meant to deter people from just dumping their stuff. And, St. Vincent De Paul staff encourages the community to do what’s right.

