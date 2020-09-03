Packers players prepare for nerve wracking cut down day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers held their final padded practice of training camp on Thursday, ahead of cut down day on Saturday. And there are plenty of bubble players hoping to make either the 53-man active roster or the expanded practice squad team.

Among the players waiting to learn their fate are former Canadian Football League players: wide receiver Reggie Begelton and defensive back Deshaun Amos.

“It wasn’t like I went up there and just hated it,” Amos said. “I loved it when I was there. I made plays and was on a very successful team. It wasn’t like I was just looking for the first ticket out of there. But growing up in America and growing up watching the NFL, it was my dream. I took a shot at it coming out of college. Things didn’t go my way. I have been itching to get back in this position.”

“From Day 1 I realized that I could actually play and it gave me a lot of confidence,” Begelton said. “I came in with a chip on my shoulder and I had a really good Day 1 actually. Then when the playbook stacked up I slowed down a little, and that’s natural. However, given the opportunity, if I stick, you will see a lot more changes within me being confident in the system and ready to play. Worst case scenario, I don’t stick, it’s back to the drawing board.”

NFL practice squads were already set to go from 10 players to 12 players thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement.

But, due to COVID-19, those practice squads will hold 16 players this season. A lot more jobs are available.

Another man seeking a job? FB/TE/HB John Lovett.

“Coach LaFleur has a great history of utilizing guys with a similar body type to myself, the H Back position we call it,” Lovett said.

Call him what you will, but Lovett, claimed off waivers from the Chiefs, is a Swiss Army Knife of sorts, hoping to find his way onto the Packers roster after cut day Saturday. The former college quarterback at Princeton just wants to play.

“I did everything (at my pro day),” Lovett said. “I threw at my pro day, I also ran routes from the tight end from the backfield. I was going in with an open mind. My goal from being a little kid was to make it in the NFL, not to play a certain position. So whatever the coaches were asking me to do I was ready to do it full bore.”

Lovett’s summer has certainly been bittersweet, getting cut by Kansas City and then claimed by Green Bay. And after he took his initial COVID-19 test, he had plenty of time to study the playbook, holed up in his hotel room for 4 days before he could step foot in the building.

“I had access to the playbook so I was diving into that, studying like it was finals,” Lovett said. “Came in here just as prepared as I could be. I definitely think I’m starting to get a good grasp of the play book. As far as showing my skillset, you just have to bring it and treat every practice as if it’s a game and go 1000 miles per hour every rep.”

And Lovett? Is actually one of only 3 Packers who has a Super Bowl ring. He just got his hardware after spending last year on IR with Kansas City.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.