Oconto County Health Officer advises against large gatherings over Labor Day weekend

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County continues to report a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

“It’s not because there’s more testing going on. It’s truly that we are just seeing more virus in the community,” said Debra Konitzer, Oconto County Health Officer.

Labor Day weekend traditionally brings people together for one last chance at summer fun.

“We really see people wanting to get out, to be social, and we know this is really difficult for us to say you really need to stay home and keep your family, household together and not be in large groups,” said Konitzer.

Action 2 News received a letter on Wednesday from Oconto County Department of Health and Human Services detailing the surge in positive COVID-19 tests. Konitzer says the number of cases doubled from 200 to over 400 in August with hospitalizations also doubling at the end of last month.

“In order for us to decrease the amount of cases that we’re seeing, we need everyone to look at staying six feet apart from each other if you’re not in the same household,” said Konitzer. “We’d really like people to not have large gatherings or attend large gatherings.”

“If you want to celebrate and get together, what you should do is find a way to do it through physical separation,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health President and CEO. “Small groups. Those large group settings just allow the virus to be transmitted faster and faster and faster.”

People visiting Oconto County for the weekend are asked to bring what they need for their stay with them to minimize the amount of time they spend out in area communities.

“When you do have the gathering, make sure you have good hand-washing facilities, stay six feet apart, wear a mask,” said Konitzer. “In order for us to stop the spread or at least decrease the spread of the virus, we all need to take these strategies.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.