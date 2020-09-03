MORE WIND FOR FRIDAY

Another windy day with some gusts to around 40 mph. The wind will weaken overnight and it will turn chilly with many spots dropping into the 40s. Friday will feature a fair amount of sun, though there is a small chance of a stray shower or sprinkle. Friday will also be breezy but NOT AS WINDY as Thursday.

Saturday still looks like the best day of the three Holiday Weekend days, with plenty of sun. Sunday will bring some scattered showers or storms, still most of the time it will not be raining. A few showers and possible thunder will be likely Monday – But with a bit of luck it MAY hold off until the evening. Keep your fingers crossed!

Monday night it turns rainy. Periods of rain and some thunder linger all of Tuesday and even into portions of Wednesday. Along with the rain it will be breezy and cool with high temperatures only in the 60s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

FRIDAY: W 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Not as windy. Chilly. LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A bit breezy. SMALL CHANCE of a sprinkle. HIGH: 72 LOW 51

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy with scattered showers, a few storms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

LABOR DAY: Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Rain more likely at night. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Breezy, much cooler. Periods of rain, possible thunder. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, cool, showers. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then decreasing clouds. HIGH: 64

