In-person learning off to a good start

High school students in Denmark having class outside
High school students in Denmark having class outside(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first week of the new school year will soon be in the books.

And for schools in the area offering in-person learning, it’s been a back to school week like never before.

Some local administrators today shared their grades on the first few days of class are going.

Whether it’s high school students in Denmark, or elementary students in De Pere, the first week of school has proved to be a happy place to be.

“It’s going really well, the kids seem happy to be here, they’re happy to see their friends, you can see their smiles coming through their masks a little bit,” says Luke Herlache, Dickinson Elementary School Principal in De Pere.

“Clearly the parents have talked to their students about what’s happening at school, what our plans are, so very, very excited about how the kids are taking on these new challenges and not only taking on the challenges, but schedules are different, routines are different and they’re doing a great job,” adds Denmark District Administrator Luke Goral.

In both Denmark and De Pere, administrators say they’ve been amazed at how well students are following all the safety guidelines---and taking them seriously.

“Think they have a sense of confidence knowing this is what is expected, this is my space, this is what I’m supposed to do, and they’re doing a great job,” says Herlache.

While things may be off to a good start, it’s just the beginning of a very uncertain school year.

“It’s good to open, but we want to stay open, so we’re going to do everything we can do to mitigate those risks and that’s a community effort right, as a school we need to do what we need to do, but as a community we all need to pitch in and it’s a joint effort to keep our schools open,” says Herlache.

“There’s still so many questions as we move through this and there’s going to be changes and we could end up going virtually again, but people are being accepting and willing to adapt as we move forward and I just can’t say enough about our staff, they’ve been great,” says Goral.

