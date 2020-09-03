GUSTY WIND TODAY

A cold front will quickly sweep across Wisconsin this morning, bringing a fast moving batch of rain showers especially across northern Wisconsin. Most showers will end prior to the noon hour, but a few lingering showers may stick around across the far north. In addition to the rain showers, strong westerly wind will set up today. Look for peak gusts from mid morning through mid afternoon ranging from 25-40 mph. This strong wind will lead to hazardous travel on north-south oriented roads. Those pulling trailers or driving high profile vehicles should use extra caution.

Meanwhile, tomorrow will mostly sunny and breezy, but not quite as gust as today.

The upcoming long weekend will begin dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday. It’s still a little too far out to determine if the storms will be severe. Spotty showers are possible on Monday, but most of the day looks dry and cooler. Tuesday and Wednesday have addition shower chances, plus highs will only be in the 60s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

THURSDAY: SW VEERING W TO 35 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

FRIDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: A few early showers. Variable clouds and sun. Turning windy. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Breezy. LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW 51

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy with scattered showers, a few storms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

LABOR DAY: Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. Rain, possible thunder. HIGH: 64 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, cool, showers. HIGH: 63

