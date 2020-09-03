Green Bay police investigate serious crash at Main & Irwin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating a serious crash at Main St. and Irwin Ave. on the city’s east side and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police say the intersection will be closed for the evening commute, until at least 6 PM.

Drivers can take Baird St. or Webster Ave. and use University Ave. for a detour.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help to call (920) 448-3208.

