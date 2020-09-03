Green Bay police identify suspects in violence, looting after May 31 protests

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office have identified a number of people involved in violence and looting that followed hours of peaceful protests on May 31. Three of the people who were identified are not in custody, and police don’t know where two of them are.

Investigators say Jacques Andre Jossell, 28, damaged sheriff’s deputies’ squad cars, including one with a police dog inside. His whereabouts are unknown. Police are seeking an arrest warrant on charges of criminal damage to property, harassment of a police animal, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Police also don’t know the whereabouts of Joey Jon Paul Steiner, 23. Investigators say he committed “assaultive behavior” towards law enforcement officers. An arrest warrant has been requested on charges of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing, unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct.

An arrest warrant is being requested for Dion Deshown Hudson, 30, who they say verbally incited violence and distributed items that were stolen from the convenience store. He’s accused of felony theft and disorderly conduct.

The protests in downtown Green Bay on May 31 were sparked by the death of George Floyd while being arrested by a Minneapolis police officer. At 10:30 that night, looters stormed the downtown Marathon gas station. During the looting, gunshots were fired from a car, and squad cars were vandalized while police were dealing with the crowd. As a result, the city and neighboring communities enacted a curfew and the National Guard was called to assist police.

The Green Bay Police Department released a six-and-a-half minute video montage (see related story) of people they wanted to identify from the looting and violence. Police said they made several arrests, including others suspected of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, recklessly endangering safety, and unlawful assembly.

The sheriff’s office said it appreciated all the assistance from the community in the investigation.

