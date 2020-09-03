Advertisement

Fox Valley tutoring service hopes to expand to meet demand

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 2, 2020
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - With so many area schools going virtual to start off the year due to the pandemic, a Fox Valley tutoring service is now expanding to meet the demand, as parents seek out help and advice.

“The parents are panicking a little bit and they’re coming to us, thinking that we can substitute everything that the in-school experience was providing and the truth of it is, we substitute for some of it, but we definitely can’t take over for being the whole school,” said Hamid Almozaffar of the Appleton Learning Center and Tutoring Service.

Action 2 News spoke to the owner of the Appleton Learning Center and Tutoring Service to find out what parents can do if they’re stressed out.

The most important thing, according to the service, is to provide structure.

“What I mean by structure is have a set time that they get up, have a set time that they have lunch and help them prepare lunch with you, have them understand where the food comes from. Make everything a learning experience and not necessarily in a way they would learn at school. Having hands on tactile experience when you’re learning is very powerful,” said Almozaffar. The biggest issue is many parents simply don’t have the time.

“Ultimately by tutoring even once a week with us, what happens is kids get a little bit of direction from somebody who is not a parent figure and it gives them the confidence to go out there and do the things necessary to stay on track,” said Almozaffar.

According to Almozaffar, the business is hoping to hire more tutors - expanding from 15 to 20 – to keep up with the demand.

“We are completely booked. We have a small waiting list right now,” said Almozaffar.

Tutoring is being offered both in person, and virtually, but again, the issue is finding a tutor that has openings.

