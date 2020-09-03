Driver airlifted to hospital after rollover in Hortonia

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man was hurt when his pickup truck rolled in Outagamie County Wednesday night.

At about 9 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road T and County Road TT in the Town of Hortonia.

Deputies discovered the 35-year-old driver was traveling north when he lost control of his truck. The truck rolled into a field to the west.

The driver was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver’s name was not released.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office received help from Hortonia Fire, Hortonville Fire, Hortonville Police, ThedaStar and Gold Cross Ambulance.

