Advertisement

D.A. finds deadly force was justified in shooting of Jacob Bubb

(WCAX)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County district attorney will not seek charges against two sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed Jacob Bubb last May, saying the officers were justified in using deadly force.

According to the district attorney’s report, Jacob Bubb, 26, failed to appear in court in February on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, going armed while intoxicated, and substantial battery while armed with brass knuckles. Officials learned he made statements in March that he’d never go back to jail.

Officers learned Bubb, who was now wanted on warrants, was at a home in the Suring area the night of Sunday, May 17. Six members of the sheriff’s office responded and the homeowner gave them permission to search the home. The homeowner believed he was there alone, but if Bubb was there he’d be in a basement room. The report says the officers continued to announce their presence as they moved through the house.

Deputy Sgt. Ben Schindel and Deputy Kevin Christensen found Bubb, 26, holding a gun to his head. As officers pleaded with Bubb to drop the gun, Schindel and another deputy fired Tasers but they seemed to have no effect. Bubb stood up shouting “I’ll do it! I’ll do it!” and pointed his gun at the deputies.

Bubb died from his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital.

Christensen moved the handgun away from Bubb, noting that it appeared to be loaded.

“We conclude that Bubb was armed and posed an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm to Deputies Sgt. Schindel, Christensen... and other officers and civilians on scene. As a result, the State of Wisconsin will not prosecute either Deputy Sgt. Schindel or Christensen,” the district attorney’s decision states.

None of the officers were injured.

Authorities say Schindel has more than 4 years’ experience at the sheriff’s office and Christensen has been with the sheriff’s office for three years.

Latest News

News

St. Vincent De Paul in Oshkosh changes protocol on how it accepts donations

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
St. Vincent De Paul in Oshkosh is changing how its accepts donations for its thrift shop.

Crime

17-year-old subject of Green Bay manhunt charged with attempted murder

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A 17-year-old shooting suspect is in custody after a SWAT response and lock down on Green Bay’s east side Tuesday morning.

News

In-person learning off to a good start

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Whether it's high school students in Denmark, or elementary students in De Pere, the first week of school has proved to be a happy place to be.

News

Green Bay police investigate serious crash at Main & Irwin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection, saying it will be closed for the evening commute.

Latest News

News

8% positive in latest coronavirus testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state identified 727 new coronavirus cases and reported 4 more deaths on Thursday.

Crime

Man accused of inciting violence at protests bound over for trial in Waupaca County case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Matthew Banta is facing charges in both Waupaca County and Brown County related to arrests at separate protests.

News

UW-Whitewater chancellor on leave, complaint investigated

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A statement from UW System President Tommy Thompson did not disclose the nature of the complaint against Dwight Watson.

Crime

Former Catholic brother extradited from Outagamie County to Mississippi

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Men have accused Paul A. West, once a Franciscan Friar and fourth-grade teacher, of molesting them in Mississippi, Wisconsin and New York while they were elementary school students.

Crime

Woman set on fire in Waukesha, man struck by vehicle

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Neighbors say the woman was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire Wednesday.

News

Driver airlifted to hospital after rollover in Hortonia

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Deputies discovered the 35-year-old driver was traveling north when he lost control of his truck.