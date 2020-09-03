D.A. finds deadly force was justified in shooting of Jacob Bubb

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County district attorney will not seek charges against two sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed Jacob Bubb last May, saying the officers were justified in using deadly force.

According to the district attorney’s report, Jacob Bubb, 26, failed to appear in court in February on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, going armed while intoxicated, and substantial battery while armed with brass knuckles. Officials learned he made statements in March that he’d never go back to jail.

Officers learned Bubb, who was now wanted on warrants, was at a home in the Suring area the night of Sunday, May 17. Six members of the sheriff’s office responded and the homeowner gave them permission to search the home. The homeowner believed he was there alone, but if Bubb was there he’d be in a basement room. The report says the officers continued to announce their presence as they moved through the house.

Deputy Sgt. Ben Schindel and Deputy Kevin Christensen found Bubb, 26, holding a gun to his head. As officers pleaded with Bubb to drop the gun, Schindel and another deputy fired Tasers but they seemed to have no effect. Bubb stood up shouting “I’ll do it! I’ll do it!” and pointed his gun at the deputies.

Bubb died from his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital.

Christensen moved the handgun away from Bubb, noting that it appeared to be loaded.

“We conclude that Bubb was armed and posed an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm to Deputies Sgt. Schindel, Christensen... and other officers and civilians on scene. As a result, the State of Wisconsin will not prosecute either Deputy Sgt. Schindel or Christensen,” the district attorney’s decision states.

None of the officers were injured.

Authorities say Schindel has more than 4 years’ experience at the sheriff’s office and Christensen has been with the sheriff’s office for three years.