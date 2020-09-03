Advertisement

Brewers bounce back against Tigers

8-5 win caps 6-4 homestand
Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is congratulated by Ben Gamel (16) and Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is congratulated by Ben Gamel (16) and Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Keston Hiura and Jace Peterson homered as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Detroit 8-5 on Wednesday, snapping the Tigers’ six-game winning streak.

Eric Sogard’s sacrifice fly off Joe Jimenez (1-2) scored Justin Smoak with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Brewers responded after falling behind 4-0. Peterson provided insurance with a pinch-hit, two-run shot in the eighth.

Milwaukee matched its biggest comeback in a victory this season. The Brewers trailed 5-1 in a 6-5 triumph over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 27.

The Tigers’ control problems led to the end of their winning streak since the summer of 2016, when they reeled off eight straight victories. The Tigers issued a season-high 10 walks and also hit two batters.

Eric Yardley (2-0), Devin Williams and Josh Hader combined to pitch four innings of no-hit relief after Brewers starter Adrian Houser gave up five runs and nine hits in five innings. Hader, who hasn’t allowed a hit in 11 2/3 innings this season, earned his ninth save in 10 opportunities.

The Tigers took a 3-0 lead during a first-inning outburst that featured two infield singles and a bases-loaded, ground-rule double from Jorge Bonifacio. It was just the second extra-base hit all year for Bonifacio, who entered the night hitting .190 (4 of 21).

Detroit made it 4-0 on Christin Stewart’s RBI single in the third.

Then the Brewers rallied against Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull, who allowed five walks and five runs in five innings.

After Turnbull walked Ben Gamel and Christian Yelich with one out in the third, Hiura delivered a towering drive to center for his ninth homer of the season.

The Brewers trailed 5-3 in the fifth when they loaded the bases on walks from Yelich, Smoak and Avisail Garcia. They tied the game on a two-run single from Omar Narvaez, whose broken-bat blooper barely eluded second baseman Jonathan Schoop and landed in shallow right.

HELPING HIS HOMETOWN

Peterson said he was fortunate that his home in Lake Charles, Louisiana, only sustained “some roof damage and a little bit of water damage in the ceiling of the kitchen” from Hurricane Laura last week.

Peterson and his wife have teamed up with Baltimore Orioles pitcher Wade LeBlanc and LeBlanc’s wife to raise money for Lake Charles and surrounding areas through a GoFundMe account. LeBlanc also is from Lake Charles.

“The amount of trees and power lines that are down is indescribable,” Peterson said before the game. “My brother said it looks like a war zone. Driving somewhere that might normally take 10 minutes now takes an hour. It’s just a lot of devastation.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Tigers recalled outfielder Derek Hill from their alternate training site in Toledo, Ohio, as they put outfielder JaCoby Jones on the injured list. Jones fractured his left hand Tuesday when he was hit by a pitch from Brewers reliever Phil Bickford. Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire says Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season.

UP NEXT

Both teams are off Thursday. The Tigers open a five-game series at Minnesota with a doubleheader Friday. The Brewers continue a stretch of seven straight interleague contests by opening a three-game set at Cleveland on Friday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Heat put Bucks in 0-2 hole

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler makes 2 free throws with no time left in the game to give Miami a 116-114 win over the Bucks, and a 2-0 series lead.

Sports

Rodgers experiencing resurgent accuracy in camp

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rodgers has looked sharp during the Packers 2020 training camp

Sports

Bucks players upset with Wisconsin Legislature’s inaction

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“Surely there are things to talk about right now, right?” Bucks guard Kyle Korver said at a Zoom session Tuesday from Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where the NBA playoffs are taking place.

Sports

Tigers crush Brewers to start September

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Tigers score 8 runs against Brewers relievers in 12-1 loss.

Latest News

Sports

Local schools prep for Fall sports

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
It’s a fluid situation for all schools attempting to play in the Fall. Each will have their own circumstances and situations. However, all of them have the same goal to compete in 2020.

Sports

Arcia delivers for Brewers

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Orlando Arcia delivers 2 out, RBI single in 8th inning to give Brewers a 6-5 win over Pirates.

Sports

Butler, Heat take down Bucks in game one

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler scores 40 points as Miami wins game one of Eastern Conference semifinals 115-104.

Sports

Packers hold game-like practice inside Lambeau

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Packers training camp ended with a game simulation inside Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Sports

Bucks return to court, close out Magic with 4th consecutive win

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Bucks advance to face Miami in the 2nd round of the NBA Playoffs

News

Packers Mark Murphy on being asked to stick to sports: “I have to respectfully disagree”

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers players have asked their bosses to speak out and act out against racism.