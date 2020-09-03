8% positive in latest coronavirus testing

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services identified 727 new coronavirus cases and reported 4 more deaths on Thursday.

The state received 9,178 test results -- about 100 more than Wednesday, and 7.92% of the tests came back positive. By our calculations, the 14-day average for the percent of positive tests is up, but the 7-day average of 8.4% is down slightly.

Health experts want to see that percentage of positive cases below 5% to indicate we’re getting a handle on the spread of the virus. As we mentioned in yesterday’s report, the last time Wisconsin was below 5% was August 12, and Wisconsin hasn’t been below 5% for at least two straight days for more than two months -- since July 2.

There were positive tests in all but nine of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

There are now 77,856 people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin, while 1.2 million who’ve been tested came back negative (the state only reports each individual once, even if they’ve been tested multiple times).

A total 1,146 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. That’s 1.5% of all known cases. The most recent deaths were in Jefferson, Kenosha, Outagamie and Walworth counties.

The DHS says 9.5% of known cases are still active, or 7,393 patients -- whether symptomatic or asymptomatic. A couple days ago that was at 9.8%. Eight-nine percent of cases -- 69,299 people -- are considered recovered, meaning it’s been 30 days since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis, or their release from isolation or absence of symptoms are medically documented.

Thirty people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the last 24-hour period. That brings the total to 5,946 people hospitalized at any point of their treatment, or 7.6% of all cases. We expect an update on hospital readiness and how many people are currently hospitalized, after taking into account deaths and discharges, by 4 P.M.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 124 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 35 cases (1 death)

Barron - 381 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 47 cases (1 death)

Brown - 5,550 cases (+42) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 77 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 44 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Calumet - 532 cases (+12) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 364 cases (+10)

Clark – 248 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 369 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 111 cases (+4)

Dane – 5,639 cases (+75) (40 deaths)

Dodge – 1,209 cases (+9) (5 deaths)

Door - 138 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 264 cases (+6)

Dunn - 183 cases (+4)

Eau Claire - 860 cases (+22) (6 deaths)

Florence - 28 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 1,201 cases (+31) (10 deaths)

Forest - 83 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Grant - 436 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Green - 272 cases (+3) (1 death)

Green Lake - 95 cases (+1)

Iowa - 123 cases (+1)

Iron - 128 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jackson - 77 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 946 cases (+12) (7 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 245 cases (+5) (1 death)

Kenosha - 3,013 cases (+22) (65 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 196 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,239 cases (+31) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 185 cases

Langlade - 84 cases (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 85 cases (1 death)

Manitowoc - 551 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 791 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 620 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Marquette - 93 cases (+2) (1 death)

Menominee - 29 cases

Milwaukee – 24,380 (+117) (494 deaths)

Monroe - 292 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 439 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Oneida - 219 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 2,014 cases (+30) (21 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 941 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 48 cases

Pierce - 295 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Polk - 179 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Portage - 667 cases (+15) (1 death)

Price - 35 cases (cases revised -1 by state)

Racine - 4,063 cases (+14) (91 deaths)

Richland - 56 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,735 cases (+17) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 24 cases (1 death) (cases revised -1 by state)

Sauk - 660 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 163 cases (+1)

Shawano – 289 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 1,103 cases (+12) (9 deaths)

St. Croix - 657 cases (+11) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 116 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 431 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 107 cases (+2)

Vilas - 120 cases (+6)

Walworth - 1,732 cases (+6) (32 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 70 cases (+2)

Washington - 1,688 cases (+19) (29 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,680 cases (+30) (75 deaths)

Waupaca - 704 cases (+14) (18 deaths)

Waushara - 168 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,597 cases (+8) (21 deaths)

Wood - 489 cases (+11) (3 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 43 cases (+2)

Delta – 143 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 66 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 134 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 81 cases (+10) (1 death)

Iron – 34 cases (+1) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 5 cases

Mackinac - 30 cases (+1)

Marquette - 221 cases (+6) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 227 cases (+2)

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 41 cases (+4)

Delta – 140 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 65 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 134 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 71 cases (+5) (1 death)

Iron – 33 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 5 cases

Mackinac - 29 cases

Marquette - 215 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 225 cases (+3)

Ontonagon – 35 cases (+2)

Schoolcraft - 14 cases

Schoolcraft - 14 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.