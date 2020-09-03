17-year-old subject of Green Bay manhunt charged with attempted murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old from Green Bay is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting on Cora Street on Sunday. Demarvis Johnson was the subject of a manhunt on Green Bay’s east side Tuesday that led to streets blocked off and schools locked down.

The attempted homicide charge carries up to 60 years in prison if convicted. Johnson is also charged with obstructing an officer and four counts of bail jumping.

The Brown County court set Johnson’s bond at $150,000 cash. The prosecution said six of Johnson’s previous cases involve violent offenses and the shooting happened a few days after he was released on $1,000 cash bond. The defense countered that Johnson is young and doesn’t have the resources to post that much bond and requested a signature bond instead. The attorney said none of the witnesses saw Johnson pull the trigger and said there could be arguments for self-defense.

According to the criminal complaint filed Thursday, police responded to a weapons call at Cora Street and Oakland Ave. shortly before noon Sunday, August 30. The caller said two black males were in an argument, then responding officers were told they were shooting at each other. One officer says as they approached, it looked like one of them was standing with his arms extended, as if firing a gun, then took off when he saw the squad car.

Officers found an 18-year-old man on the ground and a man beside him shouting, “He’s been shot.”

At the hospital, the victim told police at the hospital he bought marijuana at the house on Cora St. but it was bad and he wanted his $100 back. He was with his brother, who had a gun. He said his brother never fired the gun, and he wasn’t sure the gun worked. The victim said Johnson came out, waving a gun that looked like an old Western-style revolver. He identified Johnson to police by name and from a photo line-up.

While police were interviewing witnesses at the scene, they suspected the shooter ran into the house at 801 Cora St., which they say is known as a public nuisance. One of the renters told police the victim, who she thought bought drugs at the house the night before, came back with another teen who was carrying a gun. She identified Johnson as one of the people involved in the fight. She said she didn’t see Johnson with a gun after she heard the gunshots, but she knew he carried one before.

Police surrounded the house. After several hours they fired gas into the house, and several hours later went inside only to find he wasn’t there.

Tuesday, police learned Johnson was at his sister’s house on Oakdale Ave. Officers keeping an eye on the house saw Johnson roll a garbage can to the curb. When they approached him, he ran. Police set up a perimeter, blocking off streets. During the search they located a business with a security camera, and the video indicated Johnson ran into a wooded area 20 minutes earlier.

Johnson was eventually tracked down in Ledgeview using a signal from his cell phone, apparently getting out before police set up the perimeter.

The court set Johnson’s next hearing on the attempted homicide charge for October 15.

