Wisconsin Election Commission: State is ready for November election

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reviewed where the state was at with the November 3 election now 62 days away.(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s top elections official says the state is ready for the upcoming November election, despite concerns about security, the pandemic, and the U.S. Postal Service.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) met on Tuesday, which is exactly nine weeks ahead of the November vote.

Elections Chief Meagan Wolfe says officials have been meeting regularly with the Postal Service to prepare and troubleshoot.

But despite those meetings, Wolfe says the state still hasn’t received an answer on what happened in April, when 1,600 ballots in the Fox Valley weren’t processed, and nearly 2,700 Milwaukee area ballots were never sent.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the WEC laid out their preparedness report, largely outlining the plan for voting in a pandemic.

“Putting together a report like this certainly takes time, but I believed it was so important to show what we are doing. Not just to say that we are prepared, but to demonstrate through our actions that we are ready,” said Wolfe.

More than 919,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Wisconsin, and elections officials say you should return your ballot as soon as possible.

The Postal Service has said it could take up to a week to deliver a ballot.

