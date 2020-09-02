UW-Oshkosh prepares for fall classes amid pandemic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday, UW-Oshkosh officials offered a first look at what the university will look like when classes begin for the fall semester.

About 60-65% of classes will be in-person, with fewer people per classroom.

UW-Oshkosh has also planned a rigorous COVID-19 testing protocol, with 2,100 tests done a week.

“I actually feel pretty excited. I think they have enough mandates and policies in place to make me feel pretty safe and I know a lot of students can agree that if we have to wear a mask that’s okay. It reduces the number of cases on campus. The longer we can have in-person classes, the better,” says UW-Oshkosh senior Macy Thurler.

UW-Oshkosh plans to have one residence hall set aside for isolation should a student test positive for the coronavirus.

First year UW-Oshkosh students will move in next week.

