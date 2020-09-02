Advertisement

Urban Air provides place for remote learners to study and play

Learn & Fly is a newly launched program at Urban Air Adventure Park in Grand Chute. It offers a place for remote learners to study and play.
By Emily Matesic
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) -School may be back in session, but not everyone is in class. The coronavirus pandemic has kept some kids out of school and learning remotely. One local business is helping families with a space for students to learn and play.

It’s the second day of school at Urban Air in Grand Chute and students are flying high. The adventure park launched its “Learn & Fly” program, on September first, to coincide with the start of the school year. The program is designed to give families, with remote learners, a place for them to attend class when they can’t do it at home.

According to Urban Air general manager, Crystal Krenke, “I’m experiencing things other families are experiencing right now. We need options, we have to work, happens to be I’m working in the same place but we do need that and we wanted to be able to provide that for the community as well.”

“Learn and Fly” has about a dozen students registered for the program, but it has room for more than a hundred more.

“They come in the door, they get their temperature checked through our thermal imaging camera,” says Krenke. Adding, “They bring all of their electronics with them. So they get all of their computers out, everything else and then we follow their school curriculum.”

Tutors, like Madisyn Vandoorn, a Hortonville High School senior, who is also studying remotely, work with participants to make sure they’re on task for the day.

“It’s really interesting because I want to be a teacher as well, so it gets me used to it and kind of experience what it’s going to be like when I be a teacher and I feel like that’s really cool that I can get that experience in now,” says Vandoorn.

And then when the work is done, it’s time to play.

“I went on the trampolines. I was thinking about going on the gokarts and going on the rock wall and all that,” says participant Nolan Jenkins, a fifth grader.

There’s 55,000 square feet of fun to be had. Kids can run a warrior course, drive bumper cars, or tumble on the trampolines. “Learn & Fly” is providing both an academic environment and a place to play from 8am to 3pm on school days.

