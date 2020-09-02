Advertisement

Tigers crush Brewers to start September

Brewers bullpen allows 8 runs in 12-1 rout
Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart hits a solo home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Victor Reyes had four hits and five RBIs, and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 12-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Surprising Detroit moved back above .500 at 17-16, but it lost starting outfielder JaCoby Jones to a fractured left hand. Jones was hit by a pitch from Phil Bickford in the eighth inning in the reliever’s big league debut.

Jones’ injury put a damper on a nice night for the Tigers’ pursuit of their first playoff appearance since 2014. Detroit lost a combined 310 games over the last three seasons, including a 47-114 finish in 2019.

Reyes hit an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run homer in the sixth and a two-run double in the eighth. He also singled in the third.

Willi Castro doubled, tripled and scored two runs for Detroit. Christin Stewart and Grayson Griner each hit a solo shot.

The Tigers were working on a shutout before Christian Yelich hit his ninth homer for the Brewers in the sixth.

Detroit’s Daniel Norris (3-1) struck out five over 2 1/3 innings in relief of Michael Fulmer, who had six strikeouts in three scoreless innings.

Brewers starter Josh Lindblom (1-3) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.

Shortstop Orlando Arcia worked the ninth for Milwaukee, allowing two runs and two hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (right forearm strain) is expected to finish the live batting practice portion of his throwing progression Friday. ... RHP Iván Nova (right triceps tendinitis) has finished the long-toss portion of his rehab and should start working from the mound “in the near future,” according to trainer Doug Teter. ... Utilityman Harold Castro (left hamstring strain) is performing all on-field baseball activities and moving into baserunning.

Brewers: Outfielder/first baseman Ryan Braun missed a second straight game with a back issue. “It’s a daily thing that we’re trying to manage,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It kind of got probably a little worse as the day went on yesterday. He showed up today, it’s a little better.” ... Catcher Manny Piña underwent surgery to repair torn meniscus in his right knee. He went on the injured list Friday.

MAKING MOVES

The Brewers put outfielder Jedd Gyorko on the bereavement list due to the death of his grandfather. Counsell said Gyorko is expected back Friday.

The Brewers also recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor and selected Bickford from their alternate training site, and optioned pitcher Trey Supak to the alternate site.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff is a new father. Woodruff’s wife, Jonie, gave birth to a girl named Kyler Alise on Monday. Woodruff had left Milwaukee after his start Sunday to be with his wife at their Mississippi home.

UP NEXT

The Tigers and Brewers conclude their two-game series Wednesday. Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 2.97 ERA) pitches for Detroit and Adrian Houser (1-3, 4.36 ERA) starts for Milwaukee.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

