State launches 24/7 school threat tip line, resource center

By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The state has launched a new 24/7 resource center for people with concerns about school safety and threats.

It’s called SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the program Wednesday. It’s part of the DOJ’s Office of School Safety.

SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT includes a 24/7 threat reporting system, critical incident response, and threat assessment.

Staff will communicate with local school administrators, law enforcement and counselors.

“This new, free 24/7 school safety tool is available to support school communities across the state in preventing school violence. Whether students are concerned for their own safety or the safety of others, Speak Up, Speak Out can assist them in getting the help they need,” said Attorney General Kaul.

The program is funded by $2 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance.

How to submit a tip or report a threat

ONLINE: https://speakup.widoj.gov/

PHONE: 1-800-MY-SUSO-1 (1-800-697-8776)

MOBILE APP FOR IPHONE AND ANDROID

