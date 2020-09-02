Silver Alert issued for missing Winneconne man

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are currently asking the public’s help in finding a missing 66-year-old Winneconne man.

State officials say David Biggar was last seen wearing inside-out navy blue cargo shorts, a brown button-up shirt, and a grey long sleeve shirt, and may not be wearing shoes.

Biggar was spotted at the Kwik Trip in Winneconne at 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, and was then at the Kwik Trip in Winchester at about 12:55 p.m. before he drove east on County Highway II.

Authorities say Biggar is driving a 2015 two door, black Dodge Ram pickup truck with an expired Wisconsin license plate of 24315DS.

The truck is described as not having a topper, and has a winch on a front bumper and a tubular grille guard.

Biggar is described as 6′2, weighs 260 pounds and has blue eyes with gray, medium length unkept hair, and is said to have numerous medical conditions and doesn’t currently have his medications.

If you have seen Biggar, you’re asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7300, and press 0.

A Silver Alert was issued for Biggar early Wednesday evening.

