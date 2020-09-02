Rodgers experiencing resurgent accuracy in camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Coming off two of the lowest completion percentage seasons of his career, Aaron Rodgers has found resurgent accuracy in camp, looking sharp. “Yeah, I feel a lot more comfortable this year than last year,” Rodgers said. “A lot of it is just footwork, being able to progress through my reads quicker. I think it has allowed me to play on time and be more accurate. I think I’ve had a pretty accurate training camp. I have said it many times, accuracy comes from timing and rhythm and balance.”

In addition to being more comfortable with the scheme, Rodgers appears to be even more comfortable in his own skin. He does not appear to be wearing the weight of the world on his shoulders or feeling any added pressure with the Packers drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. And Rodgers credits part of this year’s camp success to finding de ja vu.

“I think, just like in the 2011 offseason, the extra time was beneficial for those of us who chose to work on ourselves during that time,” Rodgers said. “And I think that was the important thing. The more that we work on ourselves, and learn to love ourselves, the more that we can love others better. When you are feeling good about yourself and confident and loving others, naturally it’s going to put you in a better mood. And then the other part was just taking a critical look at my play the last few years and then going back to some previous years when I was playing really, really well.”

Rodgers referenced his 2011 MVP season and sure looks relaxed now, like he was in winning a 2nd MVP in 2014.

But in other camp news, the injury bug is biting the Packers. For as lucky as they were with injuries really all of last season, the 2020 campaign is off to an equally inauspicious start with a double dose of bad news on Wednesday. First, Cover 2′s Rob Demovsky reporting rookie inside linebacker Kamal Martin tore his meniscus in Sunday’s scrimmage and will miss about 6 weeks of time. And on the other side of the ball, offensive lineman Billy Turner, who started at right guard last year and was in the mix for right tackle this year, sustained a knee injury in the scrimmage as well and may not be available for Week 1.

“We have faith in these guys that are on our roster that they are going to be able to step in,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “That’s the mentality in this league. You never know what is going to happen. Whether it is a guy with limited experience or a guy that is an 8-year veteran. The expectation is that you are going to go in and perform that job.”

So just how unsettling is the right tackle spot right now?

“It’s slightly unsettled,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “I would say strong to quite strong on the unsettled department. It is what it is at this point. We’ve got to get this figured out. It might just be trial by fire.”

As much uncertainty as there is now with the injuries, it’s a double dose of uncertainty as the team continues to question how ready they are ready for the regular season with no preseason games.

“I have said many times that the practices are more important than the preseason games, but they do show you that little extra,” Rodgers said. “You always have 1 or 2 guys that jump out.”

