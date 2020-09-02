Protesters gather again in Appleton to show solidarity with Blake family, candlelight vigil held

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Protesters once again gathered in Appleton Tuesday night to show show solidarity with the family of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The night included a candlelight vigil at Houdini Plaza.

Protesters have gathered at the site for more than a week to speak out and in support of Black Lives Matter following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police.

“This isn’t a terrorist group. We all come in peace,” said Tim Conway of Stevens Point.

A few like Conway are also expressing concern about the violence that has erupted since.

“That bothers me, like you all should be together. It doesn’t matter your skin color. It’s just really unfortunate that it has to come to that, life or loss,” said Conway.

Organizers say the goal of Tuesday night’s event was to show solidarity with protesters in Kenosha, and to stand against the President’s decision to visit the state.

Protesters say President Trump is defending bad police.

“Jacob’s family requested that no one protest Trump’s visit to Kenosha, and not give him the audience he desired. So we still wanted to show our support for the family,” said Kiki Monea, the organizer of Tuesday’s protest in Appleton.

Some people passing by did shout back at protesters, accusing Blake of being a criminal.

“No, I mean everybody does make mistakes, and his record doesn’t warrant him being shot seven times in the back when he was unarmed, when he was trying to walk away from a heated situation,” said Brianna Sparkles of Appleton, when asked if Blake should bear any responsibility for his actions in contributing to any of the protests.

Unlike last week’s protest, this event didn’t include an organized march through the downtown area, which as Action 2 News had previously reported, led to some concern in the city.

Last week’s event had some protesters target specific locations, such as the police station and Outagamie County Republican headquarters, where many banged on the windows while changing and using profanities towards those inside.

