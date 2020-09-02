Advertisement

Oshkosh North High School to start with in-person and virtual learning

Oshkosh North High School sign.
Oshkosh North High School sign.(WBAY)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh North High School will start the school year with both in-person and online learning Thursday.

Earlier this week, the district announced Oshkosh North would start Thursday with all virtual learning. That has changed.

“This transition back to Hybrid Learning was expedited as a result of the District’s ability to secure alternative coverage for key staff positions impacted by COVID-19 exposure,” reads a statement from the Oshkosh Area School District.

Thursday is an “A” Day, which means Group A students will be virtual and Group B students will report to school for in-person learning. CLICK HERE for the group learning schedule.

“Please understand that the required staff quarantine periods involved in this situation have not been compromised; instead, an alternative solution was developed that allows the school to safely open for in-person learning,” says the district.

The district says they understand that this transition “can be confusing and can cause a variety of emotions.” They ask for patience from students, staff and families.

Merrill Middle School will start Thursday with virtual learning.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

State launches 24/7 school threat tip line, resource center

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT includes a 24/7 threat reporting system, critical incident response, and threat assessment.

Back To School

Jefferson Elementary School conversion to Head Start nears completion

Updated: 15 hours ago
The renovations started in May and are expected to be complete by early October.

News

Extra safety precautions implemented as Oconto Unified School District heads back to school

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Oconto Unified School District welcomes back hundreds of students and staff for the first day of a new school year.

Back To School

How to share your Back 2 School photos with Action 2 News

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
We’ll show pictures throughout the day on Action 2 News.

Latest News

News

Oshkosh North announces switch to hybrid learning

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Oshkosh Area School District officials announced Monday afternoon that students at Merrill Middle School and Oshkosh North will be doing classes virtual effective immediately.

News

School nurse pleads for parents to be patient, be honest about changes in child’s health

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Tuesday marks the much-anticipated first day of school for many kids, and with so many going back into school buildings for in-person learning, a school nurse is pleading for cooperation and honesty.

News

Motorists urged to use caution as students head back to school

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
A reminder to drivers to slow down and pay attention as students head back to school for the first time in more than five months.

News

School social workers help students work through emotions on first day of classes

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Tuesday marks the much-anticipated first day of school for a lot of children in northeast Wisconsin.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for keeping the kids active during virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT
|
By Kathryn Bracho
Nate Vandervest is a Bellin Health Running Specialist. He shared some tips with us for helping kids be active.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: A look at district plans as school starts Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
Most school districts will have in-person learning. Some will start with virtual learning. Others have a hybrid approach.