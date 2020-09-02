Oshkosh North High School to start with in-person and virtual learning

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh North High School will start the school year with both in-person and online learning Thursday.

Earlier this week, the district announced Oshkosh North would start Thursday with all virtual learning. That has changed.

“This transition back to Hybrid Learning was expedited as a result of the District’s ability to secure alternative coverage for key staff positions impacted by COVID-19 exposure,” reads a statement from the Oshkosh Area School District.

Thursday is an “A” Day, which means Group A students will be virtual and Group B students will report to school for in-person learning. CLICK HERE for the group learning schedule.

“Please understand that the required staff quarantine periods involved in this situation have not been compromised; instead, an alternative solution was developed that allows the school to safely open for in-person learning,” says the district.

The district says they understand that this transition “can be confusing and can cause a variety of emotions.” They ask for patience from students, staff and families.

Merrill Middle School will start Thursday with virtual learning.

