Oconto County reports COVID-19 cases doubled in 3 weeks

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County health officials issued what they dubbed a “call to action” after significant increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The Oconto County Department of Health and Human Services reports positive cases more than doubled in 3 weeks, from 200 people on August 5 to 405 people on August 27.

The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment doubled in 2 weeks, from 13 patients on August 13 to 27 patients on August 27. County Health Officer Debra Konitzer says one-third of them are between the ages of 20 and 59.

The health department goes on to say 16% of coronavirus tests in the last two weeks of August came back positive, far exceeding the state’s average of 8.2% of tests coming back positive over the same time period. Oconto County says that isn’t the result of increased testing but because more people are sick and getting tested. The health department compared it to 2% of tests being positive in the first two weeks of July.

Oconto County has had two deaths from COVID-19.

Public health officials are asking people to continue social distancing, especially during the Labor Day weekend when there are likely to be large events and crowds. Konitzer urges, “Keep your gatherings small and indoors. Wash your hands often, wear a mask, and stay home if you’re sick, on isolation or quarantine or waiting for COVID-19 test results.”

