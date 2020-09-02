Advertisement

Oconto County reports COVID-19 cases doubled in 3 weeks

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(KFYR-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County health officials issued what they dubbed a “call to action” after significant increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The Oconto County Department of Health and Human Services reports positive cases more than doubled in 3 weeks, from 200 people on August 5 to 405 people on August 27.

The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment doubled in 2 weeks, from 13 patients on August 13 to 27 patients on August 27. County Health Officer Debra Konitzer says one-third of them are between the ages of 20 and 59.

The health department goes on to say 16% of coronavirus tests in the last two weeks of August came back positive, far exceeding the state’s average of 8.2% of tests coming back positive over the same time period. Oconto County says that isn’t the result of increased testing but because more people are sick and getting tested. The health department compared it to 2% of tests being positive in the first two weeks of July.

Oconto County has had two deaths from COVID-19.

Public health officials are asking people to continue social distancing, especially during the Labor Day weekend when there are likely to be large events and crowds. Konitzer urges, “Keep your gatherings small and indoors. Wash your hands often, wear a mask, and stay home if you’re sick, on isolation or quarantine or waiting for COVID-19 test results.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary releases injured hawk

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The hawk has been at the wildlife sanctuary since July 21. She was found in Green Bay with an arrow in her wing.

Crime

Man wanted in Outagamie, Winnebago counties arrested after robbery, chase, standoff in Marathon Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer and Brennen Scarborough
Brand Biller is accused of stealing an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint, and then entered a home and demanded keys to the homeowner's car.

Back To School

Jefferson Elementary School conversion to Head Start nears completion

Updated: 13 hours ago
The renovations started in May and are expected to be complete by early October.

News

Fort Howard, Jefferson School consolidation impacts families

Updated: 13 hours ago
Fort Howard, Jefferson School consolidation impacts families

Latest News

News

Jacob Blake’s family holds justice rally in Kenosha

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The event is in the neighborhood where a police officer shot Blake in the back seven times last Sunday in front of three of his children.

News

Jacob Blake’s family holds justice rally in Kenosha

Updated: 13 hours ago
Jacob Blake’s family holds justice rally, community event in Kenosha

News

Protesters gather in Appleton to show solidarity with Blake family

Updated: 13 hours ago
Protesters gather in Appleton to show solidarity with Blake family

News

First Alert Forecast: A look back at August, cooler temperatures expected next week

Updated: 14 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: A look back at August, cooler temperatures expected next week

News

Protesters gather again in Appleton to show solidarity with Blake family, candlelight vigil held

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Protesters once again gathered in Appleton Tuesday night to show show solidarity with the family of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

News

Wisconsin Election Commission: State is ready for November election

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin’s top elections official says the state is ready for the upcoming November election, despite concerns about security, the pandemic, and the U.S. Postal Service.