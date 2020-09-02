Man wanted in Outagamie, Winnebago counties arrested after robbery, chase, standoff in Marathon Co.

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A man was arrested Tuesday night after an armed robbery at Aspirus and theft in Wausau prompted a high-speed chase and standoff in Weston.

According to a news release from the Wausau Police Department, Marathon County dispatch received a call for an armed robbery and theft of an Aspirus transport van from Aspirus Wausau Hospital at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday.

The caller reported to police that an adult male entered an occupied Aspirus transport van, showed a handgun, and made demands of the driver. The driver, an Aspirus employee, was able to leave the vehicle without being physically harmed. The suspect then stole the van.

At 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a second call of a stolen vehicle from a home on the 1500 block of West Knox Street in Wausau.

That called reported to police that an adult male entered the home, said he had a gun, and took keys to the homeowner’s car. The suspect stole the homeowner’s car and left an abandoned Aspirus transport van in the homeowner’s driveway.

At 7:55 PM, investigatory say a deputy with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen vehicle traveling east on Highway 29 from US-51. The vehicle failed to stop and prompted a high-speed chase reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Deputies said the suspect, later identified as Brand Biller, 30, left the roadway on East Everest Avenue, near Community Center Drive in Weston.

Deputies said a lieutenant with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office followed and pinned the suspect vehicle against a tree, disabling the stolen vehicle.

After the vehicle was disabled, there was a standoff for approximately 50 minutes. Investigators said the suspect remained in the vehicle, had a firearm, and threatened to commit suicide.

The Marathon County lieutenant on the scene deescalated the situation and convinced him to surrender without further incident.

Biller was arrested and transported to the Marathon County Jail. Deputies said there were three warrants for Biller’s arrest through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Online court records show Biller is charged in Outagamie County with taking a vehicle without consent and use of force, hit-and-run involving injury, and possession of narcotics. The only open charge in Winnebago County is operating with a revoked licensed but he has a prior conviction in 2016 of manufacturing/delivering heroin.

According to the criminal complaint in Outagamie County, Brand was involved in a crash in Grand Chute and fled. Police determined the car belonged to a local woman, who said her ex-boyfriend, Brand Biller, was driving it. Police say Brand stole a car a short time later and drove to Appleton, where he stole another car from the garage of a home.

The Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office will be recommending charges of armed Robbery, Burglary, Operating a Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Fleeing an Officer.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

