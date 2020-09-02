Advertisement

Man wanted in Outagamie, Winnebago counties arrested after robbery, chase, standoff in Marathon Co.

Brand Biller
Brand Biller(Marathon County Jail)
By Ashley Hommer and Brennen Scarborough
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A man was arrested Tuesday night after an armed robbery at Aspirus and theft in Wausau prompted a high-speed chase and standoff in Weston.

According to a news release from the Wausau Police Department, Marathon County dispatch received a call for an armed robbery and theft of an Aspirus transport van from Aspirus Wausau Hospital at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday.

The caller reported to police that an adult male entered an occupied Aspirus transport van, showed a handgun, and made demands of the driver. The driver, an Aspirus employee, was able to leave the vehicle without being physically harmed. The suspect then stole the van.

At 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a second call of a stolen vehicle from a home on the 1500 block of West Knox Street in Wausau.

That called reported to police that an adult male entered the home, said he had a gun, and took keys to the homeowner’s car. The suspect stole the homeowner’s car and left an abandoned Aspirus transport van in the homeowner’s driveway.

At 7:55 PM, investigatory say a deputy with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen vehicle traveling east on Highway 29 from US-51. The vehicle failed to stop and prompted a high-speed chase reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Deputies said the suspect, later identified as Brand Biller, 30, left the roadway on East Everest Avenue, near Community Center Drive in Weston.

Deputies said a lieutenant with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office followed and pinned the suspect vehicle against a tree, disabling the stolen vehicle.

After the vehicle was disabled, there was a standoff for approximately 50 minutes. Investigators said the suspect remained in the vehicle, had a firearm, and threatened to commit suicide.

The Marathon County lieutenant on the scene deescalated the situation and convinced him to surrender without further incident.

Biller was arrested and transported to the Marathon County Jail. Deputies said there were three warrants for Biller’s arrest through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Online court records show Biller is charged in Outagamie County with taking a vehicle without consent and use of force, hit-and-run involving injury, and possession of narcotics. The only open charge in Winnebago County is operating with a revoked licensed but he has a prior conviction in 2016 of manufacturing/delivering heroin.

According to the criminal complaint in Outagamie County, Brand was involved in a crash in Grand Chute and fled. Police determined the car belonged to a local woman, who said her ex-boyfriend, Brand Biller, was driving it. Police say Brand stole a car a short time later and drove to Appleton, where he stole another car from the garage of a home.

The Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office will be recommending charges of armed Robbery, Burglary, Operating a Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Fleeing an Officer.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary releases injured hawk

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The hawk has been at the wildlife sanctuary since July 21. She was found in Green Bay with an arrow in her wing.

News

Oconto County reports COVID-19 cases doubled in 3 weeks

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Oconto County health officials issue a “call to action” after significant increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Back To School

Jefferson Elementary School conversion to Head Start nears completion

Updated: 13 hours ago
The renovations started in May and are expected to be complete by early October.

News

Fort Howard, Jefferson School consolidation impacts families

Updated: 13 hours ago
Fort Howard, Jefferson School consolidation impacts families

Latest News

News

Jacob Blake’s family holds justice rally in Kenosha

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The event is in the neighborhood where a police officer shot Blake in the back seven times last Sunday in front of three of his children.

News

Jacob Blake’s family holds justice rally in Kenosha

Updated: 13 hours ago
Jacob Blake’s family holds justice rally, community event in Kenosha

News

Protesters gather in Appleton to show solidarity with Blake family

Updated: 13 hours ago
Protesters gather in Appleton to show solidarity with Blake family

News

First Alert Forecast: A look back at August, cooler temperatures expected next week

Updated: 14 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: A look back at August, cooler temperatures expected next week

News

Protesters gather again in Appleton to show solidarity with Blake family, candlelight vigil held

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Protesters once again gathered in Appleton Tuesday night to show show solidarity with the family of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

News

Wisconsin Election Commission: State is ready for November election

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin’s top elections official says the state is ready for the upcoming November election, despite concerns about security, the pandemic, and the U.S. Postal Service.