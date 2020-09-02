Local schools prep for Fall sports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For some local area schools, Fall sports will begin. A total of 59 schools in our viewing area have decided to play football this Fall.

“I am tickled to death that all the kids and all the parents are so cooperative in making sure we are following these new protocols,” Notre Dame Academy athletics director Matthew Koenig said. “It’s all an adjustment. It’s all so different.”

West De Pere football coach, Chris Greisen, said there’s hope with teams being able to start practice next week.

“We know we still have to be careful,” Greisen explained. “It is still a fragile season. We have been talking to the players a lot about what they need to do to make sure things keep on the right track.”

Most teams that will play in the Fall will do so within their conference. Luckily for Menasha and West De Pere football, the Bay Conference voted to include them into the 2020 conference football season after the FRCC postponed their season. Both schools are members of the Bay for all other sports but were moved to the FRCC for football due to realignment.

“Can’t be grateful enough for the Bay Conference and the athletics directors with how welcoming they were,” Menasha football coach Jeramie Korth said. “They just said no problem what so ever.”

But the conference-only play for this season does cause issues for other schools like Notre Dame.

“It’s been challenging,” Koenig said. “But football is the complicated one because no one in this general area has a situation we can play in because they are conference only.”

Notre Dame has had to build schedules for tennis and cross country. However, the Tritons did move girls and boys volleyball to the Spring.

It’s a fluid situation for all schools attempting to play in the Fall. Each will have their own circumstances and situations. However, all of them have the same goal to compete in 2020.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.