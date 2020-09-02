Advertisement

Jacob Blake’s family holds justice rally in Kenosha

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WISN) - Jacob Blake’s family organized a block party and rally in Kenosha in response to President Donald Trump’s visit.

The event is in the neighborhood where a police officer shot Blake in the back seven times last Sunday in front of three of his children.

Organizers said they hoped to celebrate the Kenosha community.

They held a community clean-up and healing circle.

There were also voter registration booths and free food.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, State Sen. Lena Taylor and other elected officials joined the family in calling for justice.

“Justice must work for all the people. It must work for everybody,” Jackson said.

“We don’t need more pain and division from a president set on advancing his campaign at the expense of our city,” Jacob Blake’s uncle Justin Blake said. “We need justice and relief for our community.”

“Members of our community of all races and backgrounds have come together in an extraordinary show of resilience and compassion, and that is what we will continue to do on Tuesday,” said Tanya Mclean, a Kenosha resident and friend of Jacob Blake’s family who helped organize the event.

Blake’s family encouraged supporters to come together to celebrate, support and strengthen the Kenosha community.

“The community gathering will highlight the contrast between President Trump’s divisive and inflammatory statements and the nonviolent demonstrations held by Jacob Blake’s family,” organizers said.

Thousands of people gathered Saturday in Kenosha for a #JusticeForJacob march and rally to demand an end to police violence and systemic racism.

We want indictment immediately. It shouldn’t take this long. Our family is pressing for indictment, and we’re not leaving the Kenosha area until we get it,” Justin Blake said.

