Four suspected of renting cars in Green Bay then stealing from stores in Wis., Minn.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify these two men and two women who fraudulently rented cars then went on a retail theft crime spree
The Brown County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify these two men and two women who fraudulently rented cars then went on a retail theft crime spree(Photos via Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify four people -- two men and two women -- who rented vehicles in the Green Bay area then stole from stores in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

According to the sheriff’s office, they fraudulently rented a black Dodge Ram, gray Ford Fusion, silver Toyota Camry and silver Toyota Corolla from the Hertz Car Rental location at Austin Straubel International Airport in Ashwaubenon on August 20.

The men were involved in retail theft from a Walmart in Bellevue later that day, then a similar retail theft at a Walmart in Menomonie, and pumped gas and drove off without paying.

One of the men, identified only as Suspect #2, was involved in a retail theft at a store in Blaine, Minnesota. He was confronted by officers there but managed to get away.

The sheriff’s office is sharing information with agencies statewide, since the group has been committing crimes while they travel.

