BREEZY THROUGH FRIDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
While today will be sunny and warm, it will also be quite breezy, with gusts up to 28 mph. Dry weather will continue tonight, but as the next disturbance arrives, clouds will increase toward daybreak Thursday.

A fast moving area of low pressure will clip Wisconsin on Thursday, bringing spotty rain shower chances tomorrow morning. The best chance will be north of highway 29, but a quick shower is still possible south of that highway. Thursday will also be windy, expect gusts to 30 mph, and slightly cooler highs in the lower to mid 70s.

This upcoming Labor Day weekend begins pleasantly, with sunshine and comfortable temperatures on Saturday. However, scattered showers are possible on Sunday and perhaps lingering showers on Monday. Also, following the storm and shower chances over the weekend, Tuesday and beyond look much more fall like with highs in the 60s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: SW/W 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Golden sunshine. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Clouds towards dawn, LOW: 58

THURSDAY: A few early showers. Variable clouds and sun. Turning windy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW 51

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Windy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

LABOR DAY: Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. Lingering showers are possible. HIGH: 64

