Bidens to visit Kenosha Thursday

Biden: Trump keeps telling us if he was president you'd feel safe. Well he is president, whether he knows it or not.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and wife Jill will visit Kenosha Thursday.

Biden will hold a community meeting “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face,” reads a statement from the campaign.

The Bidens are also planning another stop in the state. No details were released on the timing of the visit or the second stop. Action 2 News will update this story as we learn more information.

Biden’s visit comes the same week President Donald Trump toured damage in Kenosha and spoke with law enforcement.

The city saw three nights of violence after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

