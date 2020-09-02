Advertisement

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary releases injured hawk

A red-tailed hawk is released at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. Sept. 2, 2020.
A red-tailed hawk is released at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. Sept. 2, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary has released a red-tailed hawk that was shot with an arrow.

The hawk has been at the wildlife sanctuary since July 21. She was found in Green Bay with an arrow in her wing.

The majestic bird of prey was examined by staff and Gentle Vet Animal Hospital for broken bones. Happily, she had no fractures.

Sanctuary staff have been working with the hawk for six weeks on healing and regaining her strength for flight.

On Wednesday, it was time for her release.

Police are still investigating the hawk’s injury and is asking anyone who might have information to call the Animal Protection Division at (920) 448-3200, extension 0113. The case number is 20-206760. You can provide a tip anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by calling (920) 432-7867, online at www.432stop.com, or with the P3 app on the Apple app store or Google Play.

The website All About Birds says the red-tailed hawk is “probably the most common hawk in North America.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

