Austin Straubel International Airport receives $507k grant

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Airports around the United States are receiving safety and infrastructure grants, including Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport.

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced more than $1.2 billion will be awarded to airports across the country.

Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport will receive $507,000 to help with drainage-erosion control, reconstruction of perimeter fencing, as well as rehabilitating a runway and taxiway.

“Because air travel is critical to our economic recovery, we are very much focused on investing in infrastructure and giving out this $1.2 billion in airport grants to 405 airports in all 50 states,” said Elaine Chao, the Secretary for the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Chao emphasizes the hit airports have taken since the pandemic began and how helpful the grants will be.

