A WINDY THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies tonight with a brief break from the wind... But as an approaching area of low pressure nears, clouds will be on the increase toward morning and the wind will return. In fact it will be a even windier than today with gusts approaching 35 mph! The low pressure system will also bring a chance of showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Best chance are north and mostly morning into midday. Despite the rain CHANCE, most areas will stay dry.

Friday looks pleasant and so does Saturday. Sunday brings a chance of showers and storms - It is too early to tell if any storms would be strong. A few passing showers will be possible Monday, but much of the day is likely dry but cooler. Tuesday and Wednesday look wet and cool.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

GALE WARNING POSSIBLE

THURSDAY: SW VEERING WNW TO 35 KTS WAVES: 3-7′

FRIDAY: WNW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Clouds towards dawn. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: A few early showers. Variable clouds and sun. Turning windy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy with scattered showers, a few storms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

LABOR DAY: Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. Rain, possible thunder. HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, cool, showers. HIGH: 63

