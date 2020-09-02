Advertisement

A SUNNY, BREEZY & WARM WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Weak high pressure across the region should keep us sunny today. We’ll have a breezy west wind today, with gusts up to 25 mph. That’s a dry wind, so even though most of our high temperatures will climb into the warm upper 70s, it will NOT be a humid day. In fact, the weather looks comfortable for the rest of the week.

Look for increasing clouds towards daybreak tomorrow. A quick moving front will give us scattered showers Thursday morning. Otherwise, it’s going to turn windy tomorrow, with highs falling back into the lower-half of the 70s.

Bigger changes are expected late in the Labor Day weekend... After some scattered showers and storms, gusty west-northwest winds will drive our temperatures down into early next week. By Tuesday, we’ll have autumnal highs in the low to mid 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: SW/W 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Golden sunshine. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Clouds towards dawn, LOW: 59

THURSDAY: A few early showers. Variable clouds and sun. Turning windy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Windy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

LABOR DAY: Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. Lingering showers are possible. HIGH: 64

