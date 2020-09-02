A SUNNY, BREEZY & WARM WEDNESDAY

Weak high pressure across the region should keep us sunny today. We’ll have a breezy west wind today, with gusts up to 25 mph. That’s a dry wind, so even though most of our high temperatures will climb into the warm upper 70s, it will NOT be a humid day. In fact, the weather looks comfortable for the rest of the week.

Look for increasing clouds towards daybreak tomorrow. A quick moving front will give us scattered showers Thursday morning. Otherwise, it’s going to turn windy tomorrow, with highs falling back into the lower-half of the 70s.

Bigger changes are expected late in the Labor Day weekend... After some scattered showers and storms, gusty west-northwest winds will drive our temperatures down into early next week. By Tuesday, we’ll have autumnal highs in the low to mid 60s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: SW/W 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Golden sunshine. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Clouds towards dawn, LOW: 59

THURSDAY: A few early showers. Variable clouds and sun. Turning windy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Windy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

LABOR DAY: Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. Lingering showers are possible. HIGH: 64

