Advertisement

Rep. Steineke to chair racial disparity task force

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Although no immediate action was taken during a special session in the Wisconsin legislature on Monday, Republicans did agree to establish a task force on racial disparities before almost immediately going into recess.

The special session was called by Governor Tony Evers to address police reform following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha,

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R – Kaukauna) tells Action 2 News will chair the task force.

“It’s not going to look like me, it’s going to look a lot like the communities of color across the state,” said Steineke.

Steineke says this will likely be the very step taken to address what issues involving police transparency and reform need to change.

“I think even law enforcement has recognized the fact that there’s some things that can be done. I’ve had some initial discussions with some of the members of the Black Caucus in the Assembly just today. Very productive and I think we started off on the right foot. Hopefully we can continue that,” said Steineke.

Although no one really expected a vote Monday, as any change in policing policy would require committee hearings and an opportunity for the public to weigh in first, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) says it’s disappointing that more didn’t happen.

He did however, say he’s confident the discussion isn’t going away.

“I have no doubt that something will happen down the road because the people of this country are calling for it, especially young people,” said Hintz. “You’re seeing it throughout culture, the NFL, the NBA, Major League Baseball, the hockey league, from folks who get it and we think that’s going to be the change. We know a lot of it is going to take time.”

A few of the reforms Evers has requested would ban the use of chokeholds by police and eliminate no-knock warrants, but Action 2 News is told not to expect a whole lot before the November election.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans started the session and recessed in both the Senate and Assembly in less than 30 seconds.

News

Republican Party of Door County headquarters vandalized

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Photos posted to the organization’s Facebook page showed graffiti painted on the building located in Sturgeon Bay.

News

Kanye West sues in Brown County to get on Wisconsin presidential ballot

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
West's lawsuit says the elections commission exceeded its authority when it rejected his presidential nomination papers.

Politics

Wisconsin Senate to hold special session on police reform

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Friday that the Legislature will work through “dozens of proposals” in the coming months.

Latest News

National Politics

Complete text of President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
"We are a nation of pilgrims, pioneers, adventurers, explorers and trailblazers who refused to be tied down, held back, or reined in."

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

News

Lawsuit seeks repeal of Wisconsin governor’s mask mandate

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit filed by three western Wisconsin residents Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court argues that Evers did not have the legal authority to issue the order.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

National Politics

WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Coverage starts at 6 P.M., one hour before television coverage