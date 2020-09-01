President Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha Tuesday, a week after violence erupted in the streets in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

President Trump is expected to meet with law enforcement in Kenosha and survey damage caused by three nights of turmoil in which businesses were burned and people were killed on the streets. Air Force One is expected to touch down in Waukegan, Ill. at 11:55 a.m. From there, the president will travel to Kenosha. The president is scheduled to tour emergency operations in the city and he will take part in a “Wisconsin Community Safety Roundtable.”

The president has claimed he was the one responsible for quelling violence in the city by sending in the National Guard. However, Wisconsin’s governor sent in the National Guard days prior to the president’s call for more law enforcement on the streets.

Trump says he insisted on the National Guard going into Kenosha, but state and local officials say troops were sent in the Monday after the shooting of Blake. Gov. Tony Evers increased the response as violence continued for three nights in the city. The president does not activate the National Guard. That’s up to the states. National Guard troops from other states responded to Kenosha as part of a pact between states.

The violence culminated last Tuesday with a deadly shooting on the streets. A 17-year-old from Illinois, armed with a long gun, shot and killed two people in Kenosha and injured a third. Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Ill., is charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide. He’s being held in an Illinois jail as he awaits extradition to Wisconsin.

In a tweet, President Trump claims “there would be no Kenosha” right now if it wasn’t for him. It’s part of his “law and order” messaging that asserts he’s better equipped than Democratic rival Joe Biden to quell violence. Biden, however, says the violence is happening on the president’s watch. Trump has ascribed the all of the violence to left-wing groups, but not condemned right-wing groups who have also responded to scenes of unrest.

Gov. Evers, a Democrat, and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian both asked the president to not come to Kenosha,, fearing it would increase tensions in a city that has been relatively calm since last Tuesday.

“We have room for presidents to come to visit, candidates to come to visit,” said Mayor Antaramian. “That’s the process that you have and something that we appreciate you do, but the timing on this, we felt was not good, so we did make a request for him to do it at a different time.”

Kenosha Police say they arrested people from 44 different cities during the violence. More than 100 people who were arrested listed addresses from outside of Kenosha. As in other cities, outside groups from different sides of the political spectrum have descended on the areas of unrest.

Kenosha’s curfew will be extended through Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, 29. Three Kenosha officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The DOJ will turn over their findings to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. The DA will decide on possible charges.

Blake remains hospitalized. Blake’s family and attorney have said that Blake is paralyzed from the waist down.

The DOJ says Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back. Police responded to the 2800 block of 40th Street when a woman called to report her boyfriend was there, but he was not supposed to be there.

“During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Jacob S. Blake, age 29. After the initial attempt to arrest Mr. Blake, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake. When that attempt failed, Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas also deployed his taser, however that taser was also not successful in stopping Mr. Blake,” reads a statement from DOJ.

Blake was able to get up and walk away to his vehicle. As he reached down, Officer Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back.

“Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back. No other officer fired their weapon. Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras, therefore the officers were not wearing body cameras,” reads a statement from DOJ.

DOJ said Blake admitted to having a knife in his possession, however they have not said if he had it on him during the struggle with officers.

“DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons,” reads a statement from DOJ.

Blake was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The U.S. Department of Justice has confirmed a Federal Civil Rights Investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“The investigation will be conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and other state authorities, and will be overseen by prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Criminal Section of the Civil Rights Division. The federal investigation will run parallel to, and share information with, state authorities to the extent permissible under law,” reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

