Pence plans Labor Day visit to Wisconsin

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, WIs. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit La Crosse on Labor Day.

The White House announced Tuesday that Pence plans to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative and deliver remarks. The Pence visit was announced just as President Donald Trump arrived in Wisconsin where he was visiting Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake and subsequent protests and violence that saw two demonstrators killed.

Pence was last in Wisconsin on Aug. 19 when he toured Tanckcraft in Darien. That visit corresponded with the Democratic National Convention. 

