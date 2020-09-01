Advertisement

Oshkosh North, Merrill Middle School to start all virtual classes Thursday

City of Oshkosh logo.
City of Oshkosh logo.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Area School District officials announced Monday afternoon that students at Merrill Middle School and Oshkosh North will be doing virtual classes effective immediately.

In addition, those schools will start classes on Thursday, September 3 instead of Tuesday, September 1.

As of this publication, no other schools in the district were listed as having different start dates, or all virtual classes.

The change to all virtual classes comes due to what district officials describe as staffing limitations and circumstances beyond their control.

The delay in starting is due to the distribution of student Chromebooks, which district officials say will take place in a drive-thru pick-up format on Tuesday and Wednesday for students.

In a letter posted to the district’s website Monday for Merrill Middle School students, officials say they should pick up their Chromebooks at the school’s playground area between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Click here for further instructions on how to pick up your student’s Chromebook.

Oshkosh North students in Group B should pick theirs up on Tuesday, while Group A students should pick up their Chromebooks on Wednesday. More details for the families of high school students to pick up Chromebooks can be found by clicking here.

The letters posted to the district’s website on Monday say each school will return to Hybrid Learning as soon as their staffing situation allows.

No student at either school will report to school for in-person learning until further notice, according to the district.

The letters posted on the website announcing the changes were dated August 31, with times of 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. listed at the top of the documents.

