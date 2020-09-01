Advertisement

New COVID-19 testing site to open at Sunnyview Expo Center

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County health Department has announced there will be a new regional COVID-19 testing site opening on Tuesday, September 1.

Testing at the site will be done by the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and will be free.

Hours and dates available for testing will vary this week and next week, and a full schedule can be found below:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 1 - Thursday, September 3: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Friday, September 4 - Monday, September 7: Closed due to Labor Day weekend

Starting Tuesday, September 8, the following hours will be in place until testing is no longer done at the site, or announced. Currently, there isn’t a projected end date for the testing site.

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

County health officials say the site is available to any Wisconsin resident who is at least five years old.

Officials also highly recommend you register ahead of time to be tested. You can register by clicking here.

Health officials also say walk-up testing is available, and a doctor’s referral isn’t required, and language translation will also be available.

At this time, antibody testing won’t be available at the testing site.

All minors will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to the testing.

The Sunnyview Expo Center is located at 500 E. County Road Y in Oshkosh.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oshkosh North, Merrill Middle School to start all virtual classes Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Oshkosh Area School District officials announced Monday afternoon that students at Merrill Middle School and Oshkosh North will be doing classes virtual effective immediately.

News

Brown County Child Support Agency lands national pilot program

Updated: 2 hours ago
Brown County Child Support Agency lands national pilot program

News

Drivers reminded of school zone and bus safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
Drivers reminded of school zone and bus safety

News

School nurse pleads for parents to be patient, be honest about changes in child’s health

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Tuesday marks the much-anticipated first day of school for many kids, and with so many going back into school buildings for in-person learning, a school nurse is pleading for cooperation and honesty.

Latest News

News

Drivers reminded of school zone and bus safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
It's been a while since drivers shared the road with students and school buses

News

“Help for Hire” List offers discounted services to Outagamie Co. seniors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
As people age it can become harder to live independently, whether due to physical or financial limitations. But one Outagamie County program aims to help by making a variety of home services more accessible to seniors.

News

Students returning to school amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
The pandemic may compound the usual excitement and anxiety over the start of school

News

'Help for Hire' helps seniors

Updated: 4 hours ago
ADRC and a volunteer program in the Fox Cities team up

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Local oncologist reports increasing number of colorectal cancer cases among younger patients

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The death of actor Chadwick Boseman, 43, brings national attention to colon cancer screening and prevention. He was first diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016.