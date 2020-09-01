New COVID-19 testing site to open at Sunnyview Expo Center

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County health Department has announced there will be a new regional COVID-19 testing site opening on Tuesday, September 1.

Testing at the site will be done by the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and will be free.

Hours and dates available for testing will vary this week and next week, and a full schedule can be found below:

Tuesday, Sept. 1 - Thursday, September 3: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday, September 4 - Monday, September 7: Closed due to Labor Day weekend

Starting Tuesday, September 8, the following hours will be in place until testing is no longer done at the site, or announced. Currently, there isn’t a projected end date for the testing site.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

County health officials say the site is available to any Wisconsin resident who is at least five years old.

Officials also highly recommend you register ahead of time to be tested. You can register by clicking here.

Health officials also say walk-up testing is available, and a doctor’s referral isn’t required, and language translation will also be available.

At this time, antibody testing won’t be available at the testing site.

All minors will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to the testing.

The Sunnyview Expo Center is located at 500 E. County Road Y in Oshkosh.

