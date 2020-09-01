Neighbor: Milwaukee police community service officer fatally shot

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of one of its own employees.

Acting Chief Michael Brunson said a community service officer was fatally shot in what appears to be a dispute between neighbors.

The shooting happened in the area of South 22nd Place and West Barnard Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.

A neighbor told WBAY’s ABC affiliate WISN the victim was a member of the Milwaukee Police Department.

The neighbor said she tried to save the man’s life.

She said the victim’s brother is also a Milwaukee police officer and began performing CPR when he arrived at the scene.

The victim’s daughters may have been home at the time of the shooting.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

It may have been a neighbor dispute, according to other neighbors.

One neighbor said at least two people have been arrested.

Police have not confirmed that or released any additional information.

Officials said there was no threat to the community and asked drivers to avoid the area.

