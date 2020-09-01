Man with gunshot wound dropped off at Oshkosh hospital

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at a local hospital.

At about 9:54 p.m., Oshkosh Police were called to a report of gunshots at a residence in the 900 block of Wright Street.

Police were also notified that a man with a gunshot wound had been dropped off at the front doors of a local hospital.

The victim is identified as a 20-year-old Oshkosh man. Police did not release information about his injuries or condition.

“This investigation is ongoing at this time,” reads a statement from police.

There was no information about a possible suspect or suspects.

If you have information, contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700. To remain anonymous, download the P3 app and leave a tip with Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

