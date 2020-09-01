Advertisement

Man held for homicide, murder charges following domestic incident

Dennis Sutrick
Dennis Sutrick(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a man is in custody and is awaiting formal charges following a domestic violence incident last Friday.

According to Ashwaubenon Police, Dennis Sutrick is being held at the Brown County Jail.

Officials say charges of First Degree Reckless Homicide, Felony Murder and Aggravated Battery have been referred to court officials.

Police say the victim, identified as a 54-year-old Oshkosh woman has died due to her injuries.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released at this time.

Officials say they don’t feel the public is in danger.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

DOJ provides update on shooting, President Trump says he’ll meet with Blake family’s pastor as family calls for justice

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
President Trump is expected to meet with law enforcement in Kenosha and survey damage caused by three nights of turmoil in which businesses were burned and people were killed.

News

President Trump visits Kenosha

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The president met with business owners affected by the violence

News

1st day back at school

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Oconto was among the districts holding in-person classes for the first time since early spring

News

19-year-old arrested in connection to Door County Republican Party headquarters vandalism

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Sturgeon Bay man in connection with the vandalism of the Door County Republican Party Headquarters last weekend.

News

Wisconsin coronavirus cases, deaths, positive percentage and hospitalizations up

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
There were significant increases across the key metrics.

Latest News

News

Extra safety precautions implemented as Oconto Unified School District heads back to school

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Oconto Unified School District welcomes back hundreds of students and staff for the first day of a new school year.

News

Milwaukee police grieve for community officer shot off-duty

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Naeem Sarosh was shot while off-duty in what appears to be a dispute between neighbors

News

Researchers declare Fox River Clean-up Project a success

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
State leaders today touted the completion of the Fox River Clean-up Project, marking the end of 12 years of dredging operations to remove cancer-causing PCB’s from river sediment.

News

New restrictions on PFAS-containing firefighter foam start Sept. 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Tuesday marks a big step for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources addressing a man-made contaminant often found in firefighting foam.

State

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misstates what happened in Kenosha

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While presidents can tap rarely used powers to use federal officers for local law enforcement, there is no National Guard with national reach for Trump to send around the country.