Man held for homicide, murder charges following domestic incident

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a man is in custody and is awaiting formal charges following a domestic violence incident last Friday.

According to Ashwaubenon Police, Dennis Sutrick is being held at the Brown County Jail.

Officials say charges of First Degree Reckless Homicide, Felony Murder and Aggravated Battery have been referred to court officials.

Police say the victim, identified as a 54-year-old Oshkosh woman has died due to her injuries.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released at this time.

Officials say they don’t feel the public is in danger.

