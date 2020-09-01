Kenosha damage estimated at $2 million to city property

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY/AP) - The state is offering no-interest loans to help businesses damaged during the unrest in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, along with lawmakers, announced businesses can apply for up to $20,000 to cover repairs, temporary space, payroll and other needs. The state has allocated $1 million for the Disaster Recovery Microloan Program.

Funds will be administered through the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. Businesses should contact the Kenosha Area Business Alliance directly.

“The people, businesses, and community of Kenosha are hurting, but they are strong and are looking to move forward united. We are prepared to be right there with them every step of the way as we rebuild the physical damage and address the critical issues of equity and justice in our communities and state,” Gov. Evers said in a statement.

The WEDC will determine if additional funds are needed.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian has said the city will request $30 million in aid from the state to help rebuild.

Officials say damage to city-owned property from violence that erupted over the police shooting is estimated at nearly $2 million so far.

The city’s public works director, Shelly Billingsley, provided the estimate Monday night on what it would cost to replace garbage trucks, street lights and traffic signals, among other things that were destroyed or damaged over the last week.

Some Kenosha residents fear Tuesday’s planned visit by President Donald Trump may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace. Others, however, are welcoming the president’s trip (see related story).

