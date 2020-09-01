Advertisement

ISOLATED SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds will be increasing this afternoon, and spotty light rain is possible. Temperatures will be comfortable, with highs mainly in the lower half of the 70s. By this evening, any showers should be tracking across southern areas before ending by tonight.

Clouds will diminish overnight, and lows will settle to seasonable levels, in the mid 50s... lower 50s NORTH. Look for mostly sunny skies Wednesday, and a slight warm-up. Highs should get into the upper 70s. The humidity may be a bit higher compared to today, but it should still feel comfortable as the dew point stays below 60.

A breezy west-southwest wind should develop late Wednesday, and that breeze will strengthen Thursday. Winds may gust up to 25 or 30 mph. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday as low pressure passes well to our north. A cold front will swing through the state, leading to scattered showers... especially to the NORTH of Green Bay. Friday and Saturday should be quiet with highs in the 70s. A cold front comes through on Sunday causing a more likely chance for rain. The Labor Day forecast will be quite a bit cooler than what we’ve experienced lately. Highs will be limited to the 60s and lows should stay in the 40s that night. This more fall-like weather pattern likely continues for much of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SSW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase. Spotty showers are possible. Comfortable. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Evening clouds... showers SOUTH. Clouds decrease overnight. Seasonable temps. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers... mainly from GB northward. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Breezy at times. HIGH: 72 LOW 49

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. More clouds at night. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Scattered showers and storms. Breezy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Much cooler and mostly cloudy. Sprinkles? HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

