How to share your Back 2 School photos with Action 2 News
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students across Northeast Wisconsin are going back to school Tuesday. Some things will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it doesn’t change all those first day traditions, hopes, excitement and jitters.
We’d love to see how you and the kids are getting ready for the first day of school. Please share you photos with us at wbay.com/photos and find the Back to School slideshow.
We’ll show pictures throughout the day on Action 2 News.
We hope you have a wonderful first day--whether it be in person or online. You’ve got this!
Even our staff is getting in on the fun!
