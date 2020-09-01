Advertisement

Green Bay Police search woods for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

A Green Bay squad car blocks off Irene St. at Main St. while police search for a shooting suspect on Sept. 1, 2020
A Green Bay squad car blocks off Irene St. at Main St. while police search for a shooting suspect on Sept. 1, 2020(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking people to avoid the area of Oakdale and Main as they search for a shooting suspect.

Police Chief Andrew Smith says a young man suspected in a weekend shooting in Green Bay ran into the woods. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

“The suspect is a black male in his late teens last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and long pants. Be advised that he may have changed his clothes or removed his sweatshirt,” reads a statement from police.

An Emergency Alert was sent to mobile devices. It advised people of the armed suspect near Deckner/Main and told people to close and lock all doors and windows and stay inside until otherwise notified.

Chief Smith says police are deploying a drone in their search for the man and their armored Bearcat.

We’re told three schools in the area are now in lockdown.

Again, avoid this area if possible.

Action 2 News will update this developing story.

