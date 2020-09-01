Green Bay Police search woods for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking people to avoid the area of Oakdale and Main as they search for a shooting suspect.

Police Chief Andrew Smith says a young man suspected in a weekend shooting in Green Bay ran into the woods. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

“The suspect is a black male in his late teens last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and long pants. Be advised that he may have changed his clothes or removed his sweatshirt,” reads a statement from police.

An Emergency Alert was sent to mobile devices. It advised people of the armed suspect near Deckner/Main and told people to close and lock all doors and windows and stay inside until otherwise notified.

Did you get the emergency alert on your phone? Avoid the area of Deckner and Main as Green Bay Police search for armed suspect. pic.twitter.com/bOZTAcO62R — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) September 1, 2020

Chief Smith says police are deploying a drone in their search for the man and their armored Bearcat.

We’re told three schools in the area are now in lockdown.

