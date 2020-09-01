Dr. Rai sets record straight on misleading COVID-19 death posts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Misleading social media posts claim that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have quietly adjusted death statistics when it comes to COVID-19.

This started when President Donald Trump retweeted a QAnon supporter that claimed the CDC has now just admitted that only six percent of people listed as COVID-19 deaths have actually died from the novel coronavirus.

It’s a manipulation of the facts, and Twitter has removed it for violating the social media platform’s policies on misinformation. The damage was done and it continues to spread on social media among COVID-19 deniers.

The six percent is the when COVID-19 is the only cause of death listed. “A lot of times, or most of the time when somebody passes away, there are multiple factors involved in that,” says Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to clearly explain why these posts on your timeline are so misleading. He also gave advice to students, parents and staffers going back to school.

COVID-19 DEATH RATES

“That seems to have taken off on social media like wildfire. So the six percent they’re talking about is when COVID-19 is the only diagnosis listed on a death certificate--which honestly, is pretty rare. A lot of times, or most of the time when somebody passes away, there are multiple factors involved in that. Usually, the things that we would list would be COVID-19, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, would be there. If you think about 70 percent or more of Americans having a comorbidity, the likelihood of something else being listed is pretty high. The other things listed on a death certificate after COVID-19, would be the things that COVID-19 causes, such as acute or adult respiratory distress syndrome; pulmonary embolism--we’ve talked about how COVID-19 causes clotting, that’s a blood clot to the lungs; myocarditis causing heart failure; renal failure. All of those things would be listed. So actually, the six percent is a little higher than I thought it would be because so many other things are going on. So why would COVID-19 be the only thing listed? Say it’s an elderly person that had no medical history. We were unable to track anything down about them, and all we knew is that they had COVID-19 and they quickly passed away in the emergency department. That’s all we know about that person, that’s all we would write down. It’s pretty rare, but it happens. And I guess it happens about six percent of the time.”

UNDERLYING CONDITIONS

“If you look at a lot of our patients--and we’ve said this from day one--who are the people who are going to die from COVID-19? They likely have some kind of underlying health condition. People with underlying health conditions live a pretty long life, not as long as others. But if you look at obesity and you look at Green Bay, for example, if you have a certain body mass index that puts you in the obesity category, you’re at higher risk of dying of COVID-19. If COVID-19 wasn’t there, you’d probably live a lot longer. And we’re actually seeing that in America right now, with a study in the Journey of American Medical Association, I think it was June or July of this year the article came out, but they update it every day, the all deaths in America versus the expected deaths in America. Every year, you can kind of project how many people are going to die. And you know, it’s within a couple percentage points of each other if you look at just the average mortality rate. And this year, in 2020 so far, it’s significantly higher. Hundreds of thousands of more deaths are happening than were expected at this time this year. A large part of that could be due to COVID. And some other diseases, such as someone passed away and we didn’t know they had COVID, they had an underlying health condition, or they didn’t seek medical condition in time because of COVID-19 and overcrowded hospitals, such as what happened in New York or Florida, and they died from those causes. So we actually are seeing a lot more death than we’re used to seeing. And actually, the COVID number of deaths, the 180,000, may be not as accurate. It could be higher looking at that data.”

MULTIPLE POSITIVE TESTS

A viewer’s son tested positive July 29 and August 23. Did he never get over the virus or did he get it again?

“The turnaround time, whether it’s three days or 24 hours, has a lot to due with the lab and their processing time and their courier trip to Madison, say if they’re from Green Bay. So I wouldn’t say the 24-hour turnaround time is less accurate than the 72. It has more to due with just the logistics of getting that test done.

“As far as testing positive, you can test positive for 12 weeks after you’ve initially been infected with COVID-19. And the symptoms, although we expect most of them to get better in 10-to-14 days, can last for weeks. And actually, we’ve seen people have symptoms for months now. So, if you look at that, it’s likely not a re-infection. It’s likely the same infection. They’re not infectious after 10 days. In other words, they can’t transmit it after 10 days. But they can still have symptoms and they can definitely still test positive.”

FEWER PEOPLE GETTING TESTED

“Initially, it was thought to be infrastructure, but actually if you look at the total infrastructure in the state, we can still test more. So I think some of it is people not recognizing symptoms, not willing to come in to be tested because maybe the consequences of being positive without significant symptoms and not wanting to know. Whatever that issue is, we’re definitely seeing a lower number of people being tested, yet the number of people being positive still being high. So we definitely need more people to be tested so we can look at what’s going on overall in the state.”

BACK TO SCHOOL ADVICE

“Number one thing I’d say to a teacher is ‘thank you’. We’ve started school how many years and we’ve always wanted to say thank you to a teacher, but we know you’re anxious, everybody is anxious, parents, kids, teachers. I think it’s OK to talk about that anxiety in class. Talk about the changes Even if you’re on the virtual side, that you wish you were there with them in person and you will be soon enough. I think that’s really important to address that with their students and to keep yourself safe. Teach your students how to keep you safe by wearing the mask and washing their hands and you setting that same example.

“A lot of times when we send a child off we talk about how to keep them safe, you know, if you’re riding a bike wear a bike helmet, eat healthy. This is the first time in a long time that we’re going to have a conversation about keeping everybody else safe, you know, the personal responsibility. What it means to be part of society. Putting your mask on is about keeping all your friends safe. That’s a conversation we rarely have with a child. Maybe an older adult child about not drinking and driving because you can hurt somebody else and yourself. But this is one of those conversations where we’re talking to them about how to keep others safe. Talk about wearing the mask, And if they’re in virtual, talk about the fact that someday they’ll be back.”

SHIFTING SCHOOL PLANS

“What happened in Oshkosh can happen anywhere, and a lot of people ask me, ’well you’re sending your kids to school but a lot of other schools you advised are going virtual. What’s with that?’ The state has given every school, and we’ve helped interpret that the same set of guidelines, every single school district has a different set of resources and ability to act on those guidelines. Those that can’t do it, such as a really large school district that has a huge variety among their school, their infrastructure, their nurses, may not be ready to go in person. So it’s important to understand things will change every day, schools will close, schools will open, they will go virtual, they’ll go in person because of the effects of the virus, and some of it is infrastructure.

“The decisions to open a school are much more than just a parent survey. A superintendent has to look at what the parents are thinking, what their teachers are thinking, what their custodial staff can do in terms of, what their HVAC system may look like in a certain building, what their school nurse is capable of, if they even have one. There are a lot of things that go into the decision making and any one of those things including what’s going on with the pandemic and the virus within the classroom or within the school can make a change or create a change and we’re seeing that in school districts that are choosing to not open and going virtual, or those that are now virtual but setting bench marks when to go in person. Those are all appropriate decisions. The one thing that we can guarantee to you right now is things will change.”

PARENTAL RESPONSIBILITY

“Parents, this is your time to set an example of responsibility for your child on honesty and public responsibility and social responsibility. If your child has any of the symptoms, keep them home, get them tested. If the test is negative, then you can discuss with your physician in getting them back into school. But it’s really important if they have any symptoms and that you are taking your child’s temperature every day, every morning. That if they have any symptoms they are not entering that classroom. That’s being a responsible parent and that’s a great example for your child.”

