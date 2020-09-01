Advertisement

Arcia delivers for Brewers

2-out RBI single in 8th gives Crew 6-5 win
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Orlando Arcia’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the eighth inning drove in the tiebreaking run as the Milwaukee Brewers slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night.

Ben Gamel led off the eighth with a double against Nick Turley (0-1) and scored on Arcia’s hit off Chris Stratton as the Brewers took three of four in the series.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save in his first appearance since walking five of the six batters he faced while trying to close out Saturday night’s game. Hader has yet to give up a hit this season.

Devin Williams (3-1), the fourth of five Brewers pitchers, struck out four and didn’t allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers, who also took advantage of shoddy fielding by the Pirates.

The Brewers got two runs in the second when Pittsburgh second baseman Kevin Newman bobbled Eric Sogard’s grounder with the bases loaded. Sogard was awarded a hit and an RBI, with the second run crossing on Newman’s throwing error to first.

Pittsburgh tied it in the third on Erik Gonzalez’s two-out, two-run homer off Brent Suter, who retired eight straight to start the game before walking Cole Tucker.

The Brewers took advantage of another error by Newman in the fourth that allowed struggling Omar Narvaez to score after his leadoff double.

Milwaukee extended its lead to 5-3 in the fifth on Hiura’s leadoff homer that chased starter Trevor Williams. Hiura has four home runs in 10 games against the Pirates this season and 10 in 26 career games versus Pittsburgh.

Williams gave up seven hits and five runs (three earned) in four innings.

The Pirates tied it again in the sixth on Jose Osuna’s two-run single off reliever Freddy Peralta.

DEADLINE DEAL

The Brewers traded reliever David Phelps to the Phillies for three lower-level prospects to be named later. Phelps, 33, was in his first season with Milwaukee after signing as a free agent on Jan. 30. He appeared in 12 games and had a 2.77 ERA in 13 innings. “It became very clear early on that David was an attractive player to a number of teams,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Reinstated 3B Colin Moran from the seven-day concussion injured list and optioned 1B Will Craig back to their alternate training site in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Brewers: OF Avisail Garcia was out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game due to ankle soreness. He came on as a pinch-hitter in the eighth. ... OF/DH Ryan Braun sat out with back soreness. … Placed RHP Brandon Woodruff on the paternity list. … Sent RHP Corey Knebel to the alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin, on a rehab assignment. Knebel has been dealing with a strained hamstring. … Recalled RHP Trey Supak and RHP Justin Topa from the alternate training site.

ADVERTISEMENT

UP NEXT

Pirates: Chad Kuhl (1-1, 2.52 ERA) will take the mound Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs as Pittsburgh begins a nine-game homestand. Kuhl is 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in nine career starts against the Cubs.

Brewers: Josh Lindblom (1-2, 6.31) gets the start in the opener of a two-game interleague series against the Tigers at Miller Park. Michael Fullmer (0-0, 8.79) goes for Detroit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Butler, Heat take down Bucks in game one

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler scores 40 points as Miami wins game one of Eastern Conference semifinals 115-104.

Sports

Packers hold game-like practice inside Lambeau

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Packers training camp ended with a game simulation inside Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Sports

Bucks return to court, close out Magic with 4th consecutive win

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Bucks advance to face Miami in the 2nd round of the NBA Playoffs

News

Packers Mark Murphy on being asked to stick to sports: “I have to respectfully disagree”

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers players have asked their bosses to speak out and act out against racism.

Latest News

Sports

Packers prepare to ramp up practice at Lambeau

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers prepare to ramp up practice at Lambeau as cut day is only a week away

News

Eastern Wisconsin Conference will play with few fans

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Each student-athlete will be provided with a number of tickets, which will vary by sport.

Sports

Packers return to practice, but remain focused on social justice afterwards

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay's players have plans for protests during the season but don't expect to boycott games

News

Menominee Nation Arena getting out of bankruptcy

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
Fox Valley Pro Basketball says a U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved its reorganization plan this week.

Sports

Reds sweep Brewers in DH

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Reds sweep the first ever doubleheader played at Miller Park on Thursday.

Sports

Packers cancel practice, LaFleur explains decision

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay's coach read the room after team discussions on racism, and chose to call off the workout