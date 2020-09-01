A SEASONABLE START TO SEPTEMBER, WITH MAYBE SPRINKLES

Dry high pressure is sitting across the western Great Lakes this morning. However, there’s also a front draped across the mid-Mississippi Valley. Some moisture is being pulled over the top of this front and towards Wisconsin. While the high pressure system will erode some of this advancing moisture, look for increasing clouds today. Some afternoon sprinkles, or a gentle shower is possible. Otherwise, temperatures will be comfortable, with highs mainly in the lower 70s.

We’ll see more high temperatures in the 70s this week... We might hit 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon with sunny skies. However, big changes are due to arrive towards the Labor Day weekend. While Saturday is looking warm and sunny, look for a round of thunderstorms Sunday morning. Then it’s going to turn windy and much cooler. High temperatures on Labor Day Monday will only be in the low to middle 60s. It looks like this cooler than normal weather will hang around through all of next week. So there’s certainly autumn-like weather on the horizon...

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Early sun, then increasing clouds. Sprinkles are possible. Comfortable. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A mild night. Perhaps sprinkles or a shower SOUTH. LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Golden sunshine. Toasty warm. Breezy at times. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A few passing showers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW 49

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. Clouds arrive at night. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Windy and mostly cloudy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

LABOR DAY: Much cooler and mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. HIGH: 66

