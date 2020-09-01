Advertisement

A NICE WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A disturbance moving through will keep clouds and some scattered light showers and sprinkles with us through the first half of the night. But well after midnight skies will clear. Wednesday promises to bring plenty of sunny, breezy conditions and warmer temperatures - Mostly in the upper 70s.

Meanwhile an approaching cold front spoils the party, bringing more clouds and scattered thundershowers back into the region late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Best chances for those thundershowers will be north, but a few may find their way south as well. Thursday will also be breezy with gusts approaching 30 mph.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and a bit more tranquil. Thundershowers return Sunday, followed by much colder air Labor Day. A few passing showers will also be possible.

Chilly 60s will linger for much of next week - Making it the longest cold stretch since May. A sign that Autumn is slowly unfolding...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: WNW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-3′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

THURSDAY: SW VEERING NW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: Evening clouds and scattered showers. Clouds decrease overnight. Seasonable temps. LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered thundershowers... mostly from GB northward. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Breezy at times. HIGH: 72 LOW 49

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. More clouds at night. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Scattered showers and storms. Breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

LABOR DAY: Much cooler. Breezy with a few spotty showers or sprinkles. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Continued cool and a bit unsettled. A few showers. HIGH: 63

